WORD Christchurch: Telling Your Truth – Tell it Slant

I always enjoy panel discussions at festivals - it's so much fun listening to groups of people talking about a common interest. Individuals get to speak about something they are passionate about, and they get to play off other people who are equally passionate, so audiences see the speakers share and develop their thoughts in ways that they might not do if they were just speaking by themselves.

Tell the truth, but tell it slant.

This year, WORD Christchurch, opens a new window has a number of panel discussions on a range of topics, including Tell It Slant, opens a new window (after Emily Dickinson's quote) which will look at how truth is portrayed in writing. Christchurch City Libraries' own comedic librarian Ray Shipley, opens a new window will host essa may ranapiri, opens a new window, Lil O'Brien, opens a new window, Nathan Joe, opens a new window, and AJ Fitzwater, opens a new window as they talk about how their different forms of writing - from poetry to memoir and more - reflect their background, truth, and thoughts on the world around them. Is it best to tell the truth as it is, or to be creative in how we share that information?

I very much enjoyed reading O'Brien's Not That I'd Kiss a Girl, opens a new window a couple of months back - we're of a similar age so there were many anecdotes I could relate to - and Fitzwater's No Man's Land, opens a new window has just arrived in on hold at my library, so I'm excited to dive into this magical read, opens a new window before hearing them speak.

This panel discussion (3-4pm, Saturday, 31 October at Christchurch Art Gallery) is a fundraiser for Qtopia, opens a new window, and will be a great chance for the rainbow community to come in and hear these speakers. Entry to this event is free, with koha/donations going to the Christchurch youth group, but registrations are required.

Register for this free event via Eventfinda

