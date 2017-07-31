The Gig Guide: August 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?
Comedy
- Nick Rado & Raybon Kan 3 August
Dance
- Royal New Zealand Ballet, Romeo and Juliet 25-26 August
Kids
- CSO Music trails through the library 2 August
Music
- Lamb & Hayward Masterworks: Europa, Christchurch Symphony Orchestra 5 August
- One Night of Queen 6 August
- NZTrio 9 August
- Shayne P Carter and band 11 August
- Devilish Mary & the Holy Rollers 11 August
- Rebecca Nelson 11 August
- Lawrence Arabia 13 August
- Katchafire 19 August
- George Garzone 19 August
- Hobnail 20 August
- Bill Direen 20 August
Theatre
- Steel Magnolias 5 August - 1 September
Other
- Parenting Week talks and lectures featuring authors Jax Hamilton, Lucy Hone, Diane Levy, Philippa Murphy, Karyn Riley, Pio Terei and more.
What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.