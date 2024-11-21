Tiny Fest at Tūranga – Friday 22 to Sunday 24 November 2024

Taking over the Library:

For one weekend, Tūranga will be a living archive, a stage for encounters and exchanges, where artists, audiences, and ideas intersect in ways you’ll never experience again. Tiny Fest takes over our spaces to present a one-of-a-kind program that blends live performance, workshops, interactive and participatory events, talks and more including more than 35 local and international artists.

✨ Choose What You Pay! 🎟️

We’re proud to partner with Tiny Fest in bringing accessible art to everyone. For this year’s events, tickets are offered on a sliding scale—so you can choose what you pay! Whether you’re contributing a little or opting to support local artists even more, each ticket purchased helps make this community festival possible.

There are also many FREE events as part of Tiny Fest 2024

Check out the programme

Opening Night:

The perfect conversation to open Tiny Fest 2024 - a keynote speech titled “Am I out of my mind? How the body and senses connect us with art and each other. “ by Jo Burzynska.

Drawing on her background as a multisensory artist, writer and academic, Dr Jo Burzynska argues for the value of art that embraces the body and its multiple interconnected modalities. Making this case through examples of art, science and direct sensory participation by the audience, she proposes this approach better suited to promoting human understandings in a more-than-human world.

22 November (Friday)

5pm - Powhiri / Mihi Whakatau

5:30pm Keynote Speech with Jo Burzynska

Spark Place

Free

Participatory Performances:

Tiny Fest isn’t just about watching performances; it’s about joining in and becoming part of the story. This year’s festival lineup includes a variety of interactive and participatory events designed to engage you directly - to express yourself, create, and connect.

ill-edge-able inkscription – Dive into the world where printmaking meets live performance, as this piece challenges the boundaries between text, movement, and spoken word. Prepare to experience ink in ways you’ve never imagined.

Let Loose! – Step into the spotlight! This open invitation lets you live out your superstar dreams—dance and sing like no one’s watching and celebrate the joy of uninhibited self-expression.

Sonant / Sonnet is a participatory art-making experience that blurs the boundaries between workshop and performance, inviting audience/participants to engage in collective listening, group vocalisation/meditation, movement and score-making.

Join Brent Harris & Low Circulation in an immersive exploration of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Klara and the Sun within its ‘home’ here at Tūranga. This unique, headphone-guided tour invites you to engage with the novel’s characters, language, and themes, echoing its movement through the library network in a deliberately fragmented, reflective experience.

Prepare to be captivated by Tiny Fest’s bold lineup of dance, theatrical, and experimental performances. These artists push creative boundaries, inviting you into a world where movement, storytelling, and artistic innovation collide.



Short History of Asian New Zealand Theatre – This unique piece combines performance essay and spin class, taking you on a lively, problematically Pan-Asian rollercoaster. Travel through the murky cultural memories and theatrical milestones of Aotearoa, colliding with personal histories from past, present, and future.

The Butterfly Who Flew into the Rave – Immerse yourself in a one-hour, high-energy experience capturing the essence of a 3-day rave. Set to the booming techno album Nocturbulous Behaviour by Suburban Knight, this spectacle is a pure endurance feat that will leave you breathless.

‘Soft Phase’ is a solo show inspired by utopian realities and the artificiality of wellness culture, focused on the search for comfort and the growing desire for self regulation.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this art-full weekend at Tūranga! 22-24th of November. Check out the full programme on tinyfest.org

More Tiny Fest

Information from the Tiny Fest team