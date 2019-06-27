Tūranga through the eyes of children (exhibition on until Wednesday 3 July)

We are thrilled to present Tūranga through the eyes of children. This exhibition is on until Wednesday 3 July in Tūranga in the Exhibition Space outside Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1.

The exhibition celebrates Fendalton Open Air School's learning about photography. Y3 students used DSLR cameras and shot different angles and viewpoints to capture the essence of our award-winning library.

Thanks to Fendalton Open Air School, and Rose Crossland and Rachel McRobb of Christchurch City Libraries for working to bring this idea to fruition.