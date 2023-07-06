Tusaykeser ceremony: Picturing Canterbury

Tusaykeser ceremony. In copyright. CCL-KaZh-KID7.

Tusaykeser (Тұсаукесер) ritual held in Linwood. Tusaykeser is a Kazakh tradition where once a toddler is able to take their first steps, a rope is cut from between their legs, allowing them to walk towards a series of items laid out in front of them, such as a musical instrument, soccer ball, money, and a book. Whichever item the child picks up is believed to predestinate his or her future life’s profession or passion. 18 December 2022.

