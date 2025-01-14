Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Thursday 6 February 2025

by

Kia ora koutou katoa. Here is some information on Waitangi Day celebrations and activities to enjoy in Ōtautahi.

Library hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Thursday 6 February.
If you want to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and read magazines and newspapers online - you can access the library from home.

What's on

Here is what you can do on Thursday 6 February:

Waitangi Day commemoration - 10am to 3pm, Ōnuku Marae, Akaroa 

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula. The 2025 celebrations are at Ōnuku Marae, Akaroa 

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration - 11am to 3pm, Troussellot Park 

Nau mai, haere mai! Come and celebrate Waitangi Day in Kaiapoi with waita, Kapa Haka, speeches, performances, kai from a variety of food trucks, market stalls and kids' activities. This year Network Waitangi Ōtautahi will be at the event to help answer your Treaty/Te Tiriti questions and have a chat about how important it is for all New Zealanders.
This is a free* family friendly event (please note kids' activities cost - buy an wristband for $10 and enjoy all the activities all day). Bring your picnic blanket, chair and whānau and celebrate this special day in Kaiapoi.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Visit on Waitangi Day and browse the exhibitions. 

Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day

Check the latest booklists from our Māori Services team:

Te Tiriti o Waitangi resources
Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Tamariki resources

Explore:

Waitangi Day images

View Waitangi Day images from our collection:

