Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Thursday 6 February 2025

Kia ora koutou katoa. Here is some information on Waitangi Day celebrations and activities to enjoy in Ōtautahi.
Library hours
All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Thursday 6 February.
If you want to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and read magazines and newspapers online - you can access the library from home.
What's on
Here is what you can do on Thursday 6 February:
Waitangi Day commemoration - 10am to 3pm, Ōnuku Marae, Akaroa
Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula. The 2025 celebrations are at Ōnuku Marae, Akaroa
Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration - 11am to 3pm, Troussellot Park
Nau mai, haere mai! Come and celebrate Waitangi Day in Kaiapoi with waita, Kapa Haka, speeches, performances, kai from a variety of food trucks, market stalls and kids' activities. This year Network Waitangi Ōtautahi will be at the event to help answer your Treaty/Te Tiriti questions and have a chat about how important it is for all New Zealanders.
This is a free* family friendly event (please note kids' activities cost - buy an wristband for $10 and enjoy all the activities all day). Bring your picnic blanket, chair and whānau and celebrate this special day in Kaiapoi.
Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu
Visit on Waitangi Day and browse the exhibitions.
Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day
Check the latest booklists from our Māori Services team:
Te Tiriti o Waitangi resources
Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Tamariki resources
Explore:
Waitangi Day images
View Waitangi Day images from our collection:
