Whakaata mai te Kūkūwai – Reflections from the Wetlands exhibition

I hora te mahi a te repo, a kai, a tāngata

Wetlands in abundance, food in abundance, people in abundance



Christchurch City Libraries are proud to be hosting the Ngāi Tahu exhibition Whakaata mai te Kūkūwai – Reflections from the Wetlands in Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga. The exhibition is open to the public from Sunday 10 October 2021 until Monday 7 February 2022.

Exploring and celebrating the special Ngāi Tahu relationship with wetlands, the exhibition provides an opportunity to view historic artefacts and learn about traditional Ngāi Tahu food-gathering known as mahika/mahinga kai.

Considered the ninth tall tree of Te Kerēme | the Ngāi Tahu Land Claim or Wai 27, mahika/mahinga kai is often referred to ‘as the DNA of Ngāi Tahu, an intrinsic part of the tribe’s identity.’ (Te Karaka, The Ninth Tree, July 2015)

The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to not only view artefacts on loan from the Canterbury Museum, but also explore stories of important wetland rejuvenation projects. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to discover the Historic South Island Survey Maps, known as the Black Maps. These maps are an important source of information demonstrating the Ngāi Tahu relationship with the landscape of Te Waipounamu. The Black Maps show where traditional mahinga/mahika kai such as wetlands, lagoons and estuaries have either been destroyed or largely altered through mass land modification of the mid-19th century.

Find out more about the wetlands: Whakaata Mai te Kūkūwai: Reflections from the wetlands



School Programming

Māori Library Services are offering school programming sessions for students during Term 4. These sessions are 45 minutes in length and run weekly from Tuesday 26 October until Friday 10 December.

Find out more.

Seminar Event

Due to Covid Level Restrictions, the planned seminar event has now been moved to later in the year. Details will be posted as they become available.

2021 International Wetlands Conference

The opening week of the exhibition coincides with the 2021 International Wetlands Conference (11th INTECOL) which focuses on traditional knowledge and innovative science in wetland research and management. The Conference that was to be held at Te Pae – Christchurch Convention Centre, will now be hosted on a virtual platform from 10-15 October 2021.

World Wetlands Day

2 February 2022 will mark the 50th year of World Wetlands Day which is celebrated to raise global awareness of the vital role of wetlands. This date also marks the adoption of the International Convention of Wetlands on 2 February 1971. The National Wetlands Trust hold themed events each year which can be found on their World Wetlands Day webpage.

Find out more

The People of the Place: Mahika Kai by Bill Dacker

This is the story of the people who occupied and moved about in much of the place commonly known as the South Island. It concentrates mainly on their use of the land and waters for food.

Te Taiao: Māori and the Natural World Te Ara Encyclopedia of New Zealand

In traditional Māori knowledge, the weather, birds, fish and trees, sun and moon are related to each other, and to the people of the land, the tangata whenua.

Traditional Lifeways of the Southern Māori by Herries Beattie

The Otago University Museum of Ethnological Project, 1920

Edited by Atholl Anderson, it is a collation of the Beattie Notebooks held in the Hocken Library. Herries Beattie travelled extensively throughout Te Waipounamu | South Island interviewing various traditional knowledge holders of the time.