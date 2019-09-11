Whakarongo: Listening to te reo

Ko tēnei te wiki o te reo Māori! Each day this week we'll be posting about a different aspect of strengthening te reo Māori.

There are lots of great online resources that you can listen to to help support and strengthen your reo.

The first of these is the Maori Online Dictionary, Te Akaopens a new window. Not only a great place for checking your spelling and translations, it also features handy sound files for each word or phrase that you look up. For example, you could check out the pronunciation for whakarongo (to listen; listening)opens a new window

Or, if you have always been curious about the pronunciation and story behind your local library's name you can find our more on our page about the library names. Just select the branch you are interested in from the list to access the relevant file.

Another good way to listen in on te reo is to watch Māori Televisionopens a new window. Following along with the subtitled news on Te Aoopens a new window can help you tune your ear to the mita (rhythm, intonation and pronunciation) of the language.

You can also check out Te Whanake TVopens a new window, podcastsopens a new window and animationsopens a new window in order to work on your listening comprehension skills. While the website is based around a series of textbooks, the videos and associated activities can all be completed as stand-alone exercises.

The Speak Maoriopens a new window website contains some great listening as well, with podcasts covering pronunciation and basic conversations.

Listening to waiata is an additional way to support your learning and boost your confidence in speaking te reo. Check out tomorrow's post for some suggestions of waiata resources that you could listen to as well.

More information