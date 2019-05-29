What’s on: Matariki 2019

“Ko Matariki te whetū kei te arahi I tēnei marama, he wehenga tau ki tā te Māori whakahaere.” “Matariki is the star of the year that leads this month, and divides the year according to Māori understandings”

Each year Matariki – the star cluster Pleiades, rises in the East during the cold months signalling the beginning of the Māori New Year. This year Matariki can be seen on the horizon between 25-28 June. By studying the appearance of the stars, Māori are able to tell whether the coming year would be prosperous, if food would be plentiful and the coming season’s kind. The rising of Matariki is also a time of remembering those who have past away, particularly in the past year and for celebrating the bounties and gifts received in the year that has just passed.

Matariki 2019 at Christchurch City Libraries continues the theme of “Te Iwa o Matariki – the nine stars of Matariki” this year with a focus on “Te Kāhui Kumanu a Matariki – the guardian stars of Matariki: Pōhutukawa, Hiwa-i-te Rangi and Matariki (the Mother).

Matariki is a time for remembering those that came before us, celebrating that all that we have. During June in the lead up to the Māori New Year we’ll be offering a range of whānau-friendly celebrations and activities at our Libraries. We also list below some community Matariki events taking place around Christchurch.

Each year a community art project runs in our libraries for all to explore their creative side. This year the project is create a star box, a waka or wishing/remembrance star. Materials are supplied, all you have to do is bring your creativity. Programmes are from 3.30 to 4.30pm

In addition to our normal Storytimes we have Matariki Storytimes. Come celebrate and welcome the Māori New Year with stories, songs, rhymes and craft activities. All welcome, free of charge.

See our list of Matariki Wā Kōrero - Matariki Storytimes.

Celebrate Matariki at our two free whānau fun days! We’ll have art activities, colouring competitions, storytelling, exploring the stars with Skyview and much more!

New Brighton Library

Saturday 15 June

10.30am-3pm

Tūranga – TSB space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Sunday 30 June

10.30am-3pm

TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Sunday 23 June

1-3pm

With the generous support of South Pacific Pictures, a special screening of Whaler Rider to be held 1-3pm in TSB Space. All children 12 years or under need to be accompanied by a guardian.

BYO snacks, Free entry

Matariki Connect

Our Learning Centres are offering special Matariki Connect sessions for schools, introducing students to the key concepts of Te Iwa o Matariki involving a range of fun activities. Phone 941-7923 for more information.

Other Matariki events in Christchurch

Matariki in the zone - Saturday 22 June

Avebury House

9 Eveleyn Couzins Avenue, Richmond

2.30-7.30pm

Live music from the Natural Magic Pirates and Lisa Tui; activities for kids big and small; a hāngi and soup in the garden; mulled (non-alcoholic) wine and hot chocolate in the house; and then, when the sun goes down, the gardens will be illuminated! We can't wait - mark your calendar!

See the Facebook event for more details.

Matariki at The Arts Centre - Tuesday 25 June to Sunday 7 July

The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora will celebrate Matariki 2019 with a variety of activities – workshops, mākete (market), speakers, film screenings, kapa haka, family activities and more.

Check their website for a schedule of Matariki events.

Bromley Matariki Celebration - Friday 28 June

Bromley School Hall

33 Keighleys Road

3.30-5.30pm

Free entertainment, free activities, free tea and coffee, free fruit, plus affordable, yummy Māori kai available to purchase! Attendees are invited to donate a can of food if they can spare one for a collection can drive to support local food banks.

See the Facebook event for more details.

Rehua Marae Whānau Day – Saturday 29 June

Rehua Marae

79 Springfield Rd

11am-3pm

Kapa haka, Art, Crafts, Food Stalls. The mobile library van will also be on site. See the Facebook event for more details.

Explore one of Christchurch’s newest parks by night at this family event. Your guides will point out the special features and creatures that reveal themselves only under the cover of night. We will finish by gathering around the fire to sip hot chocolate and listen to stories.

The walk will take about 45 minutes and is suitable for pushchairs. Dress in warm clothes and sturdy footwear. We encourage you to wear dark, non-rustling clothes – the magic comes alive if we are quiet!

While the event is free, a gold coin donation to the Styx Living Laboratory Trust would be appreciated. Register online. Numbers are limited to 50 people.

Make a lantern

Bring your own handmade lantern or a torch. You can make your own tea light lanterns by attaching string or wire to a jam jar to make a handle. Decorate the jar with coloured tissue paper. Or go to the KidsFest website for more instructions to make your own lantern.

303 Radcliffe Road

Marshlands

6.30pm to 8pm

Join rongoā practitioners as they celebrate Matariki, the Maori New Year, with a dawn karakia and tree planting as a symbol of new beginnings, at the rongoā garden, Styx. The dawn planting will be followed by a hui where there will be discussion of the plans for this new park. You are welcome to come along and hear the ideas and share your thoughts.

There are two plantings at (dawn) 7am and 10am.

303 Radcliffe Road

Marshlands

7am or 10am

