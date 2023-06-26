Win tickets to That Bloody Woman, presented by Showbiz Christchurch

Kate Sheppard is an important figures in the history of suffrage and women’s rights and now she has her own musical! That Bloody Woman, presented by Showbiz Christchurch, rocks its way into the Christ’s College Auditorium in Christchurch from Wednesday 5 July to Saturday 15 July.

Thanks to the team at Showbiz Christchurch we have two double passes to give away.

More About That Bloody Woman



New Zealand’s favourite daughter, Kate Sheppard is one of the most important figures in the history of suffrage and women’s rights and now she has her own musical!

That Bloody Woman, presented by Showbiz Christchurch, rocks its way into the Christ’s College Auditorium in Christchurch from July 5th - 15th, 2023.

The brainchild of Christchurch locals Luke di Somma and Gregory Cooper, That Bloody Woman came from humble beginnings in a tent in Christchurch and went on to become a nationwide sellout smash. “Like Hamilton for the US, That Bloody Woman is the musical New Zealand, and more importantly Christchurch, didn’t know it needed.”

Headed by a hugely experienced female creative team, including Christchurch’s own Mel Luckman as Director, That Bloody Woman is framed as a rock concert for Kate and her ‘gang’ to tell us her story, the story of how New Zealand became the first country to give women the vote. Kate’s battle for equality is brought to glorious life as That Bloody Woman takes on political adversary and the bearded bastion of nineteenth-century patriarchy, Richard 'King Dick' Seddon. In a kick-ass punk rock opera full of insight, intelligence and infectious tunes, the sparks fly as our most famous suffragist is transformed from a two dimensional head on our $10 note to an in-your-face feminist political firebrand raising hell.

Inspirational, raucous and electric, with an eclectic and catchy score, That Bloody Woman may be a Kiwi story, but it’s also a universal one - a story of how one person can start a movement to change the world.

This is more than history, this is HER story.

“…compassionate, smart, funny and gloriously entertaining.” – The Press

"... A badass feminist rock show not to miss.” – Stuff

That Bloody Woman will be rocking Christ’s College Auditorium from July 5th - July 15th.

Buy tickets

Find out more about Kate Sheppard

Kate Sheppard is recognised as the leader of the fight to win the right for New Zealand women to vote. She and other pioneering women campaigned so effectively that in 1893 New Zealand became the first self-governing nation in the world to grant the vote to all women over 21.

Kate was also involved in the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, founded the National Council of Women, established the first women owned newspaper in the country and was a pioneering cyclist.

