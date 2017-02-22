WORD Christchurch – All About Women

Yesterday a car pulled up next to me while we were sitting at the lights, and the gentleman inside (I use the term loosely) rolled down his window. 'Cheer up!' he called. 'Come on! Smile for me!'

If this doesn't happen to you on a regular basis then perhaps you won't understand why my immediate response was one of stifled rage. Sure, it's one of the more innocuous forms of putting women in their place, but it exists on the flipside of the coin marked Nasty Woman. And if you're looking at the USA thinking That's so much worse, at least our last prime minister was only grabbing ponytails, don't be too complacent. Unfortunately kiwi misogynists are looking at global politics for more ideas of how to be horrible to women.

If this depresses you, I have good news! WORD Christchurch is live-streaming a collection of talks by smart, feminist women straight to Christchurch. Geena Davis will be talking about women in Hollywood and the film industry, Jessa Crispin will be discussing her new book (Why I Am Not a Feminist -- A Feminist Manifesto), and Yassmin Adbel-Magied, Van Badham and Lindy West will be on the Nasty Women panel. I'm especially excited to listen to Lindy West, as she was one of my favourite staff writers at Jezebel.com a few years ago (and has since published a book, Shrill).

I look forward to hopefully seeing some of you there, but if you can't make it (or you need something to read in the meantime), check out our staff's favourite feminist titles.

All About Women, Sunday 5th March, 12.00pm for a 12.30pm start

