Musician Books of Poetry / Lyrics

Florence Welch is in New Zealand this week with Florence and the Machine, playing at Laneway Festival as well as doing a standalone concert. She's recently published a book Useless magic: Lyrics and poetry that adds her to a select group of musicians - those who've had their poetry and/or lyrics published in book form. The first one I remember of this rarified genre was Jewel's A Night without Armor back in the 90s. I haven't actually read it, but I remember it was a big deal.

Here are some more books of poetry and lyrics by artists. As you'd expect, solid representation by Leonard Cohen:

CoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCoverCover

Useless Magic

FABER SOCIAL

Faber Social is the outstanding imprint when it comes to this kind of book (they also have Jarvis Cocker as Editor-At-Large):

Newbies include the double swoon pair:

  • How to be invisible by Kate Bush
  • One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem by Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys)

View this post on Instagram

One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem is a selection of lyrics from Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys. • Selected and introduced by Tennant himself, One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem presents the lyrics of a songwriting career that spans four decades and thirteen studio albums. The dance floor anthems, the personal and the political, can all be found within this volume, and taken together these lyrics offer us a very special document of modern British life. • ‘What a pleasure it is to drift through more than three decades of droll vignettes, metropolitan tristesse and bittersweet generational chronicles.’ – @guardian • #PetShopBoys #WestEndGirls #GoWest #Introspective #Behaviour #NeilTennant #RoughTrade

A post shared by Faber Social (@fabersocial) on

Wrote for luck Shaun Ryder lyrics book comes out in March.

New Zealand

There are a couple of Aotearoa lyrics/poetry books to lay your hands upon:

Word is the next muso coming out with a book of poems is Lana Del Rey. Yes please.

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries