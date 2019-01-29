Musician Books of Poetry / Lyrics

Florence Welch is in New Zealand this week with Florence and the Machine, playing at Laneway Festival as well as doing a standalone concert. She's recently published a book Useless magic: Lyrics and poetry that adds her to a select group of musicians - those who've had their poetry and/or lyrics published in book form. The first one I remember of this rarified genre was Jewel's A Night without Armor back in the 90s. I haven't actually read it, but I remember it was a big deal.
Reading my worn, well loved copy of @jeweljk’s A Night Without Armor. This book inspired so many notebooks filled with terrible angsty poems from my youth. I still love it. pic.twitter.com/DPZM4fkkHZ
— William Ottens (@williamottens) December 4, 2018
Here are some more books of poetry and lyrics by artists. As you'd expect, solid representation by Leonard Cohen:
- Useless magic: Lyrics and poetry Florence Welch
- Tears for water: Songbook of poems and lyrics Alicia Keys
- The Lyrics of Leonard Cohen
- Leonard Cohen: Poems and songs
- Lyrics 1962 to 2001 Bob Dylan
- Pass thru fire: the collected lyrics Lou Reed
- The complete poems and lyrics Joni Mitchell
- Book of longing Leonard Cohen
- The rose that grew from concrete Tupac Shakur
- Sick bag song Nick Cave (there is also a book of his lyrics The Complete Lyrics 1978-2013)
FABER SOCIAL
Faber Social is the outstanding imprint when it comes to this kind of book (they also have Jarvis Cocker as Editor-At-Large):
- Mother, brother, lover: selected lyrics Jarvis Cocker
- Lit up inside: Selected lyrics Van Morrison
- So This Is Permanence, Book Joy Division : Lyrics and Notebooks
Newbies include the double swoon pair:
- How to be invisible by Kate Bush
- One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem by Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys)
Here is How to Be Invisible, the first time a selection of Kate Bush lyrics has been published together.
One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem is a selection of lyrics from Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys. Selected and introduced by Tennant himself, One Hundred Lyrics and a Poem presents the lyrics of a songwriting career that spans four decades and thirteen studio albums.
Wrote for luck Shaun Ryder lyrics book comes out in March.
Wrote For Luck, a collection of lyrics by the man the late, great Tony Wilson famously declared was 'on a par with W.B Yeats', Shaun Ryder. Here, collected and edited for the first time, are 30 of the Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman's unforgettable songs, with commentary from Shaun himself.
New Zealand
There are a couple of Aotearoa lyrics/poetry books to lay your hands upon:
- One lady driver Charlotte Yates
- Love this life: Lyrics 1978-2001 Neil Finn
Word is the next muso coming out with a book of poems is Lana Del Rey. Yes please.