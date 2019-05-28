World Wide Knit in Public Day – Saturday 8 June 2019

What does K2P2 mean to you? If your answer was something similar to a blue and silver robot, then get thee to some Star Wars stat! But if K2P2 conjures up images of row upon row of knitting two, purling two and making the ribbing on a jersey for a loved one then you may be interested in World Wide Knit in Public Day.

WWKIP Day at Tūranga 11am to 3pm

On Saturday 8 June from 11am - 3pm, celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day at Tūranga, join like-minded knitters to socialize, and maybe even learn a thing or two. There will be wool and needles available so you can learn with some library resources. If you normally knit in the comfort of your own home then why not try something new and bring yourself and your UFO (unfinished object) or WIP (work-in-progress) down.

There will be space to sit, knit and natter and children can make a long string to play string games with.

Knit around the Tram 10am to 11am

Celebrate World Knit in Public Day and Knit around the Tram with fellow knitters and crocheters doing a loop on the Christchurch Tram. Bring your knitting or crochet and friends. There will be some wool and knitting needles and tuition available. Meet at Cathedral Junction at 10am. After a loop, knitters will pop along to a cafe for a cuppa and scone and some more knitting and nattering. Organised by the Ninja Knitters and the Upper Riccarton Library Knit n Stitch.

The Great Museum Knit-in 10am to 4pm - Air Force Museum of New Zealand

Celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day by coming along to the Air Force Museum and joining fellow knitters for a big ‘knit-in’ amongst the aircraft in the sunny and spacious Conference and Events Hall. Bring along your latest project to work on or share, have a look at some wartime patterns and garments from our collection, meet some new people and enjoy a good ‘yarn’. You’ll also have the opportunity to hear from a curator, who will be leading a discussion on wartime comforts and the importance of knitting on the Home Front during World War Two.

Let's Go Yarn Bombing! WEA 10am to 12pm

Do you knit and/or crochet? Do you want to? Do you love art and craft? Are you bold and like being outrageous? This two-hour workshop looks at what yarn bombing is, with worldwide and local examples. You will then design a yarn bomb and do it! Bring needles/crochet hooks, a tapestry needle, and wool (perhaps in suffrage colours of green, purple and white) if you have it. Leave your stress at home and/or the office, and have fun! Some wool and additional materials will be supplied (please bring $10 to give to the tutor to cover materials).

Knit n' Yarn

Knit n' Yarn is on Saturday 8 June at Te Hāpua:Halswell Centre from 1pm to 3pm.

Come along to one (or more!) of our regular Knit n' Yarn groups at a library near you:

Mondays

Parklands Library 10.30am to 11.30am

Akaroa Library 1.30pm to 2.30pm (Craft group)

Tuesdays

Hornby Library 10pm to 12pm

Upper Riccarton Library 1pm to 3pm

Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre 1pm to 3pm



Wednesdays

Lyttleton Library 10am to 12noon

Linwood Library 10.30am to 1pm

Redwood Library 1pm to 2.30pm

Thursdays

Upper Riccarton 10.30am to 2.30pm

Te Hāpua:Halswell Centre 1pm to 3pm

Fendalton Library (Currently closed but being held at Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre temporarily) 2pm to 3.30pm

Tūranga 6pm to 7.45pm

Fridays

Papanui Library 10am to 12noon

Saturdays

Te Hāpua:Halswell Centre 1pm to 3pm



Great Stash Swap

There is also an upcoming Great Stash Swap at Lyttleton Library starting Monday 10 June, and going until Saturday 15 June. Pop on down with your unused craft items and you may walk away with more than just some inspiration. There's another Great Stash Swap on Sunday 11 August at South Library.

Knitting Resources

Want to knit in the privacy of your own home? Try searching our catalogue for:

Crochet more your thing? Try:

