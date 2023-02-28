Yarn crafters unite!

Are you interested in yarn crafts? Do you want to show off your masterpiece? Have you had a chance to meet other yarn crafters? Did you know the library has remarkable creative technologies which can be used to make yarn accessories?

In March and April, we have a series of programmes for yarn crafters. Join us to tap into your creativity with yarn craft activities, ideas, and technologies.

This event is for library knit and yarn groups and other yarn crafters aged 16 years old and over. During the two-hour gathering, you can meet other yarn crafters, enjoy fun activities, get to know about relevant library services and resources, and learn yarn craft techniques and skills. Yarn crafters from Southern Felters and the Christchurch Guild of Weavers and Spinners will come to talk about eco-dying, demonstrate spinning, and show their craft items.

Eco-dyeing by crafters from Southern Felters

These are photo exhibitions held in five libraries. Participating libraries are Fendalton Library, Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre, Linwood Library, Shirley Library, and South Library. From 6 to 20 March, the staff in these libraries will accept entries of completed yarn items from customers. They will take a photo of an item or scan a photo, depending on what a customer's entry is. A physical or digital exhibition of these photos will be held in the five libraries in April. Customers whose item is on the exhibitions will be able to enter a lucky draw to win a prize including a gift card kindly donated by Spotlight Christchurch.

Crochet and knitting workshops

If you are interested in yarn crafts and want to learn how to crochet or knit, the following workshops are for you.

During each of these workshops, you will learn basic stitches and how to make beloved items with these basic techniques.

Making yarn accessories with creative technologies

Library learning centres always wow customers with their creative technologies applicable to various fields. They are also very useful for yarn crafters. You can come to the following two sessions to explore how to use these technologies to make yarn accessories and elevate your project.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to use laser-cutting technology to make unique buttons and explore the possibilities of other creative technologies.

During this drop-in session, participants will explore, learn, design, and make unique yarn accessories at their own pace.

More on yarn crafts in the library

Thank Jane Dolan from Southern Felters and Christine Philpott from the Christchurch Guild of Weavers and Spinners for providing some photo images used in this post.