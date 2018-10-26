Your Halloween Soundtrack

It's that time of year again for us to celebrate all things dark, sinister, and macabre, and what a lot of options you have from us here at Christchurch City Libraries!

We have Horror, Sci-Fi, & Fantasy booklists covering all your favourite subgenres, plenty of horror films available on DVD, Pru has done an excellent sum-up of Halloween stuff including Spooky Halloween Days at Shirley and Linwood, AND we have a way for you to soundtrack your festivities... after all, what's more frightening than the sounds of impending dread...!?

List created by DevilStateDan

Trick and Treat yourself this Halloween with these suitably horror-ific musical experiences...

Nothing suits Halloween better than the psychedelic horror rock sounds of King Crimson, the perfect way to soundtrack your Halloween!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/884770037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Live at the Orpheum</a>

A great cross section of the work of Siouxsie & the Banshees. Rock this album while your carve your Jack O'Lantern!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/885345037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Spellbound</a>

The original monsters of rock - you wanted the best, you got the best. Get your full make-up on and rock this Halloween!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/770580037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Monster</a>

Thirty tracks from the Stranglers from between 1983-1991. A collection of punk fuelled horror B-sides to rock you this Halloween.

Music from the horror show born out of NZ - what better way to kick start your Halloween!?

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/10823037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Rocky Horror Picture Show</a>

The hugely celebrated second (and last!) album from the Cannibals. Some call it a masterpiece. Whatever you think you can bop with the pop til you drop this Halloween!

Rob Zombie has been delivering his horror rock for decades and this album is one of the highlights of his career. Get trashy and zombie this Halloween.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/806690037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor</a>

Music to survive zombies by... the perfect soundtrack for your Halloween

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/807586037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Walking Dead</a>

The grandfathers of gothic rock in a collection featuring their best tracks. It doesn't get more dark, gothic, or horror-ific than the masters.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/966668037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Ultimate Collection</a>

And finally, on this CD you will find THE classic piece of horror music; Toccata & Fugue in D minor. If you don't recognize the name, you'll surely recognize the first three notes!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/147220037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Famous Organ Works</a>

Happy listening and a happy Halloween!

