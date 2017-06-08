Check your account with My Account

The catalogue gives you the ability to manage your library borrowing and track your reading under the heading My Account.

My account

Account and privacy settings

BiblioCommons allows you to change several settings for your account:

The account settings page allows you to change your username, password and preferred pick-up locations for items on hold.

To change name, address, telephone number, or other personal details, complete our form, or contact us.

Use the privacy settings page to change who can see items and comments on your shelved items.

Keep track of what you have out and when it is due

Check the receipt you collect at issue points;

Phone or email the library;

Access your account online in our catalogue (you can also check with your iPhone or Android device using our BiblioCommons apps).

BiblioCommons apps

iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch

Access Christchurch City Libraries from your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch with the free BiblioCommons app. The Christchurch City Libraries mobile app lets you find titles, place holds, create lists and get information about our libraries.

Features

Search the collection, with filters to zero-in on the titles you’re seeking.

Browse bestsellers and new material.

Check a title’s availability.

Map the locations where your title is available now.

Reserve items.

Scan an ISBN barcode and find library holdings.

Check library hours.

Android devices

CCL Mobile makes it easy to find and discover titles, manage your account, and get the branch and availability information you need. Please note there is a minimum screen size requirement of 320dp x 480dp on an Android device to run the mobile app.

Features

Search the collection, with filters to zero-in on the titles you’re seeking.

Browse bestsellers and new material.

Check a title’s availability.

Map the locations where your title is available now.

Reserve items.

Check library hours.

Share your opinions

Find out how to make the most of our social catalogue.

Using the old catalogue

You can still access the previous version of My Account.

Third party services

There are a few services that you can use to help you manage your account. Please note that these are not provided by Christchurch City Libraries and may require that you give them access to your account information — if you do so it is at your own risk. We recommend that you read their terms of service carefully so that you understand the service.

Library Elf

Library Elf is a web-based service that you can use to help manage your account, by receiving email and/or RSS alerts before your items are due, and about overdues and holds. Multiple library cards can be tracked by Library Elf, allowing all of your family’s borrowing activity to be summarised into a single consolidated email.

Christchurch City Libraries has subscribed to Library Elf, allowing all borrowers to receive the premium service for free.

Library Elf is a third party service. This means that Christchurch City Libraries is not responsible for any services provided, and we recommend that you read their Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You will be required to enter your library card number and PIN.

Library Extension

Library Extension is a browser plug in or extension that lets you instantly see book and eBook availability from your local library when browsing book titles on other sites.

Once installed, select Christchurch City Libraries and Library Extension will display holdings information for books when browsing on Amazon, for instance.

Library Extension works with the following sites -