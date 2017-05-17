WORD Christchurch Autumn Season 14 to 17 May 2017

WORD Christchurch in association with the Auckland Writers Festival is bringing six international authors to Christchurch for the WORD Christchurch Autumn Season. The WORD Christchurch Autumn Season runs from 14 to 17 May 2017, and we'll be covering it with blog posts, interviews, and tweets (hashtag #wordchch).
Ian Rankin - Sunday 14 May 6pm
Bestselling Scottish crime novelist Ian Rankin, creator of the Rebus series.
Stella Duffy - Monday 15 May 5.30pm
Novelist Stella Duffy, who is currently completing Ngaio Marsh’s unfinished novel Money in the Morgue.
A.N. Wilson: Monday 15 May 7.30pm
Highly-respected British historian and biographer A. N. Wilson, author of The Victorians.
James Gleick: Tuesday 16 May 6pm
Science writer James Gleick exploring the mysteries of time travel.
Ivan Coyote: Tuesday 16 May 8pm
Canadian storyteller Ivan Coyote, star of last year’s popular WORD Christchurch Writers and Readers Festival.
Anne Enright: Wednesday 17 May 6pm
Man Booker Prize-winning Irish novelist Anne Enright.
WORD Christchurch Writers and Readers Festival
The WORD Christchurch Writers and Readers Festival takes place biennially, with the next Festival scheduled for 2018.
