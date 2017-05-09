The Rankin File – Ian Rankin at the WORD Christchurch Autumn Season

Ian Rankin is coming to town as part of WORD Christchurch, and I've got myself a ticket to go and see/hear him speak!

Now it's confession time ... I've never read an Ian Rankin novel.

In my years working in public libraries, Rankin's books have been ever-present and always on the move. Their uniform cover design makes them stand out really well among the larger collection and they all portray a sense of grim foreboding and cold realism.

Rankin's name is always the first and largest text (before the title) and this is tribute to his popularity. And speaking of popularity, his Rebus novels in particular have a huge following of readers, some of whom have regularly suggested that I read his work. But I'm afraid I've never gotten around to it (so many books, so little time!), UNTIL NOW!

I've just begun his first Rebus novel Knots and Crosses, and already I'm loving it. All the elements of a good noir crime story are there — an overworked under-appreciated borderline protagonist, a system of bureaucracy to overcome, the doggedness to get to the truth, and a series of gruesome crimes committed by a dangerous and difficult-to-understand sociopath ... it's gripping!

Knots and Crosses

I'm now an "almost-fan" and really looking forward to hearing about the author's background, inspirations and where he's headed to next in his writing. My experience at his talk may go either way for me in regards to my reading further works by him, but I'm excited at the prospect of gaining some extra knowledge to fuel my new reading. Who knows I might get all the way through the series! There's currently TWENTY ONE titles in the Rebus series so it's a decent list to invest in, and the latest Rather Be The Devil has his loyal readers queuing up for our library copies!

Rather Be the Devil

So, if you're like me — a lover of gritty noir crime, but have never picked up a copy of an Ian Rankin book — then I would implore you to do so. You won't regret it. If you're already one of his legion of loyal followers, then come and see the man himself at 6pm on Sunday 14 May.

