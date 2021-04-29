Antarctica protester: Picturing Canterbury

A protester dressed as a penguin with a placard sitting outside the Antarctic Centre on Orchard Road. 29 April 1991.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

