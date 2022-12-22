Ballantynes Christmas window: Picturing Canterbury

Ballantynes Christmas window by Donna Robertson. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-14761.
Ballantynes Christmas window display in 2011. It is a nativity scene.
 

Contributor's note: Ballantynes Christmas window has long been a highlight of Christmas in Christchurch. The 2011 window in the season following the 22 February earthquake, had special poignancy.

