Ballantynes Christmas window: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: Ballantynes Christmas window has long been a highlight of Christmas in Christchurch. The 2011 window in the season following the 22 February earthquake, had special poignancy.

Share your memories of the Christmas displays at Ballantynes. Register on Canterbury Stories. Do you have any photographs of nativity scenes in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection. Explore local images and share your photos Visit the Discovery Wall and upload your images

Explore Canterbury Stories

View more Picturing Canterbury posts