Beekeepers at Avebury Park: Picturing Canterbury

Beekeepers at Avebury Park. In copyright. CCL-RCG-2021-10-01-beekeepers-rcg.

Cathy Allden (left) and Hayley Guglietta on the grounds of Avebury Park next to the Avebury Park Paddling Pool in beekeepers clothing as part of their work with Richmond Community Garden. 1 October 2021.

