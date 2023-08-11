Canterbury Stories – 70,000 items and counting!

Canterbury Stories has just added its 70,000th item and it's a beauty!
The Guide to Christchurch and picturesque Canterbury illustrated is a 1914 guide to travel, activities and places. 

Have a look inside! I've picked a few pages that interested me:

Here's a sewing machine advert (page 40)

A tram map - 53 miles of track!

The first lady land agent in New Zealand Mrs Evelyn Clark.

The Excelsior Hall in Lyttelton.

The guide concludes with a Ballantynes advert.

Canterbury Stories is a digital heritage repository for the Canterbury region: Have a browse, there is so much fascinating history to explore.

