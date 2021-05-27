Centenary celebrations at Gloucester Street synagogue: Picturing Canterbury

Centenary celebrations at Gloucester Street synagogue. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-01560A.

Clergy from the Canterbury Hebrew Congregation standing outside the Synagogue on Gloucester Street following the 100th anniversary commemorative service. Clergy, from left, Rabbi A. Astor (Auckland), Rev H. Kustanowicz (Wellington), Rev J. Weiman (Christchurch), Mr B. C. Boulton (president of the Congregation) and his wife Mrs Boulton. 12 August 1963.

Do you have any photographs of the former Beth El Synagogue on Gloucester Street? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries