Centenary celebrations at Gloucester Street synagogue: Picturing Canterbury

Clergy from the Canterbury Hebrew Congregation standing outside the Synagogue on Gloucester Street following the 100th anniversary commemorative service. Clergy, from left, Rabbi A. Astor (Auckland), Rev H. Kustanowicz (Wellington), Rev J. Weiman (Christchurch), Mr B. C. Boulton (president of the Congregation) and his wife Mrs Boulton. 12 August 1963.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

