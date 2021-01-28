Chisnallwood Intermediate School wharenui: Picturing Canterbury

Students, Colleen Tanielu, Steve Peseta, Sopo Tulva and Lisa Fruean stood outside the wharenui they are helping to build at Chisnallwood Intermediate School. 5 June 1990.

Do you have any photographs of life at Chisnallwood Intermediate School? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information