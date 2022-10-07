Christchurch Hip Hop Summit – Sunday 9 to Saturday 15 October

Remember the inaugural Christchurch Hip Hop Summit last year? This year the summit is back - bigger and better than ever. It will extend across 7 days and locations in the CBD - including Tūranga - and it includes live performances, keynote speakers, workshops, fashion show, markets, artist showcases, exhibition battles, and special guest appearances.

Register for workshops

Here is the schedule of events.

Sunday 9 October – Day 1

DTR Invitational

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Dance-o-mat back of Distinction Hotel

Graffiti Showcase hosted by IKARUS and Cypher Sounds featuring DJs and Breakdancing

Mon 10 October – Day 2

Share the knowledge

IKARUS Virtual Reality Graffiti Showcase

Time: Part 1, 10am – 12pm and Part 2, 1 – 3pm

Location: Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

DJ Workshop 1.0

Time: 10am – 12pm

Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

With DJ Raw & DJ Shan

Lunch time DJ Showcase

Time: 12 – 1pm

Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace

DJ Tommy Dreamer

DJ Workshop 2.0

Time: 1 – 3pm

Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

This is our story keynote, panel discussion and Q&A

Time: 5 – 8pm

Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Tuesday 11 October – Day 3

Share the Knowledge

All workshops will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Beginners Groove Workshop

Time: 10 – 10.45am

With Summer Studios

Intermediate Chorey Workshop

Time: 11 – 11.45am

With Loren Kitto

Lunchtime DJ Showcase

Time: 12 – 1pm

Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace

DJ Infared & Mahalia Simpson

Krumping

1 – 1.45pm

With Yak

Hip Hop Iso

Time: 2 – 2.45pm

With Tik

Beat Street

Open all styles dance competition

Time: 4 – 7pm

With Alex, Summer, Pule & Guests

Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

This is Our Story

Dance Keynote, Panel and Q&A

Time: 7 – 8pm

Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Wednesday 12 October – Day 4

Share the knowledge

Beatmaking & Production Workshop

Time: 10am – 12pm

Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

With 10Acious

Lunchtime DJ Showcase

Time: 12 – 1pm

Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace

DJ Danny-Ill & Ryechi

Beatmaking & Production Workshop

Time: 1 – 3pm

Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

With Infectiouss

MC Workshop Time: 1 – 3pm

Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga

With Big Sima

The Market

Market Pop up Stalls

Time: 4 – 8pm

Location: Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga

Fashion Show

Time: 5 – 6pm

Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

This is Our Story

Keynote, Panel and Q&A

Time: 7 – 8pm

Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

With JP & Aisha Lee, Ebony Field, Voodoo Child (Sheelahroc)

Thursday 13 October – Day 5

Share the knowledge

All workshops and keynote events will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Breaking Basics

Time: 9.45 – 10.45am

With Bboy Indo

Beatboxing Workshop

10am – 12pm

With King Homeboy

Breaking Top Rock & Footwork

11am – 12pm

With Bboy Grub D

Lunchtime DJ Showcase

Time: 12 – 1pm

Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace

King Homeboy & Tihei/Hone

Breaking Power & Freezes

Time: 1 – 2pm

With Bboy Leerok

This is Our Story

Dear Hip Hop Keynote and Q&A

1.30 – 4.30pm

With MC Peace and Tihei

Who Got Next

Up and coming artist showcase

Time: 5.30 – 10pm

Hosted by For the Culture

Friday 14 October – Day 6

All workshops will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

The is our story

BBoy Keynote and Q&A

10 – 11am

With Common Ground

Common Ground Invitational Battles

11am – 5pm

Hosted by Common Ground

The Headliners

Established Artist Showcase

5.30 – 10pm

Hosted by For the Culture

Saturday 15 October – Day 7

The Convention & This is Our Story

Pac Heat X ABC, Sneaker & Card Trading

Industry Keynote Panel Discussion and Q&A

Time: 10am – 5pm

Location: Christchurch Art Gallery

The Hip Hop Summit celebrates hip hop culture with live performances, workshops, speakers, dance battles and more! It provides a showcase of the different elements of hip-hop, with artists skilled in graffiti; dance (b-boying/b-girling; krump; urban dance); MCing; and music production, sharing their knowledge and skills.

The event is designed to promote unity amongst artists within the Canterbury urban scene. It is also hoped to dispel the negative stereotypes that surround this often misunderstood culture, so those new to the scene can experience what it has to offer. There is something for everyone - whether you want to be entertained with amazing talent, or want to school yourself in hip-hop history, knowledge and culture.

Christchurch City Libraries are proud to be a supporter of the Christchurch Hip Hop Summit, which is being presented by YCD (Youth & Cultural Development).

Like Christchurch Hip Hop Summit on Facebook @CHCHHIPHOPSUMMIT

Follow Christchurch Hip Hop Summit on Instagram @chchhiphopsummit03

Hip hop and YCD (Youth & Cultural Development)

YCD’s mission is to help young people reach their potential. YCD has long been a supporter of local hip-hop talent, supporting young musicians and dancers, as well as organizing many youth hip hop events.

Celebrate hip hop history in Ōtautahi

An important part of hip hop culture is knowing your history. As part of the celebrations of hip hop culture, we want you to add your own photos of hip hop culture in Ōtautahi via the Discovery Wall. Our discovery wall is a great repository of what goes on in our city.

Youth and Cultural Development Collection

Images from the 1990s and 2000s to celebrate Youth and Cultural Development at the time of the Hip Hop summit, held in December 2021.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/40873/embed?display=slideshow" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/40873\/embed?display=slideshow","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Youth and Cultural Development Collection.</a>

So whether you are new to the scene and want to know more, or are an experienced artist, make the most of this opportunity to see what Christchurch hip hop has on offer.

Aotearoa Hip Hop

A Reason to Rhyme MaoriTV

Hip Hop arrived in Aotearoa at a time of political turmoil and was immediately embraced by Māori and Pacific youth. A Reason to Rhyme explores the relationship that our people have with Hip Hop as an alternative form of identity. Available on demand to views in New Zealand and Australia until 29 June 2023.

NZ Hip Hop Stand Up RNZ

NZ Hip Hop Stand Up is a video series about New Zealand hip hop. Featuring Scribe, Ladi6, Church & AP and more, each episode features a different track from Aotearoa hip hop's 30-year history.Starting in 1988 with ‘E Tū’ by Upper Hutt Posse and ending in 2019 with ‘Ready or Not’ by teen sensations Church & AP. Season 2 starts off in 1994 with ‘Hip Hop Holiday’ by Three the Hard Way and ends in 2018 with ‘Set it Off’ by JessB.

Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History rova

11 episode podcast series, delivered in two seasons, that takes a dangerously deep dive into Aotearoa’s Hip Hop history. Hosted by Phil Bell O.N.Z.M. - AKA DJ Sir-Vere and written by Martyn Pepperell. Season one has six episodes and spans the years 1980 to 1996, beginning with DJ Tony 'Teepee' Pene's hidden narrative and finishing with Che Fu's solo career.

April K. Henderson, 'Hip hop', Te Ara - the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, http://www.TeAra.govt.nz/en/hip-hop (accessed 19 November 2021)

Hip Hop