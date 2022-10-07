Christchurch Hip Hop Summit – Sunday 9 to Saturday 15 October

Remember the inaugural Christchurch Hip Hop Summit last year? This year the summit is back - bigger and better than ever. It will extend across 7 days and locations in the CBD - including Tūranga - and it includes live performances, keynote speakers, workshops, fashion show, markets, artist showcases, exhibition battles, and special guest appearances.
Here is the schedule of events.
Sunday 9 October – Day 1
DTR Invitational
Time: 10am – 5pm
Location: Dance-o-mat back of Distinction Hotel
Graffiti Showcase hosted by IKARUS and Cypher Sounds featuring DJs and Breakdancing
Mon 10 October – Day 2
Share the knowledge
IKARUS Virtual Reality Graffiti Showcase
Time: Part 1, 10am – 12pm and Part 2, 1 – 3pm
Location: Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga
DJ Workshop 1.0
Time: 10am – 12pm
Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
With DJ Raw & DJ Shan
Lunch time DJ Showcase
Time: 12 – 1pm
Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace
DJ Tommy Dreamer
DJ Workshop 2.0
Time: 1 – 3pm
Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
This is our story keynote, panel discussion and Q&A
Time: 5 – 8pm
Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
Tuesday 11 October – Day 3
Share the Knowledge
All workshops will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
Beginners Groove Workshop
Time: 10 – 10.45am
With Summer Studios
Intermediate Chorey Workshop
Time: 11 – 11.45am
With Loren Kitto
Lunchtime DJ Showcase
Time: 12 – 1pm
Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace
DJ Infared & Mahalia Simpson
Krumping
1 – 1.45pm
With Yak
Hip Hop Iso
Time: 2 – 2.45pm
With Tik
Beat Street
Open all styles dance competition
Time: 4 – 7pm
With Alex, Summer, Pule & Guests
Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
This is Our Story
Dance Keynote, Panel and Q&A
Time: 7 – 8pm
Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
Wednesday 12 October – Day 4
Share the knowledge
Beatmaking & Production Workshop
Time: 10am – 12pm
Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
With 10Acious
Lunchtime DJ Showcase
Time: 12 – 1pm
Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace
DJ Danny-Ill & Ryechi
Beatmaking & Production Workshop
Time: 1 – 3pm
Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
With Infectiouss
MC Workshop Time: 1 – 3pm
Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
With Big Sima
The Market
Market Pop up Stalls
Time: 4 – 8pm
Location: Hapori | Community, Level 1, Tūranga
Fashion Show
Time: 5 – 6pm
Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
This is Our Story
Keynote, Panel and Q&A
Time: 7 – 8pm
Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
With JP & Aisha Lee, Ebony Field, Voodoo Child (Sheelahroc)
Thursday 13 October – Day 5
Share the knowledge
All workshops and keynote events will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
Breaking Basics
Time: 9.45 – 10.45am
With Bboy Indo
Beatboxing Workshop
10am – 12pm
With King Homeboy
Breaking Top Rock & Footwork
11am – 12pm
With Bboy Grub D
Lunchtime DJ Showcase
Time: 12 – 1pm
Location: Auahatanga Roof Terrace
King Homeboy & Tihei/Hone
Breaking Power & Freezes
Time: 1 – 2pm
With Bboy Leerok
This is Our Story
Dear Hip Hop Keynote and Q&A
1.30 – 4.30pm
With MC Peace and Tihei
Who Got Next
Up and coming artist showcase
Time: 5.30 – 10pm
Hosted by For the Culture
Friday 14 October – Day 6
All workshops will be in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
The is our story
BBoy Keynote and Q&A
10 – 11am
With Common Ground
Common Ground Invitational Battles
11am – 5pm
Hosted by Common Ground
The Headliners
Established Artist Showcase
5.30 – 10pm
Hosted by For the Culture
Saturday 15 October – Day 7
The Convention & This is Our Story
Pac Heat X ABC, Sneaker & Card Trading
Industry Keynote Panel Discussion and Q&A
Time: 10am – 5pm
Location: Christchurch Art Gallery
The Hip Hop Summit celebrates hip hop culture with live performances, workshops, speakers, dance battles and more! It provides a showcase of the different elements of hip-hop, with artists skilled in graffiti; dance (b-boying/b-girling; krump; urban dance); MCing; and music production, sharing their knowledge and skills.
The event is designed to promote unity amongst artists within the Canterbury urban scene. It is also hoped to dispel the negative stereotypes that surround this often misunderstood culture, so those new to the scene can experience what it has to offer. There is something for everyone - whether you want to be entertained with amazing talent, or want to school yourself in hip-hop history, knowledge and culture.
Christchurch City Libraries are proud to be a supporter of the Christchurch Hip Hop Summit, which is being presented by YCD (Youth & Cultural Development).
- Like Christchurch Hip Hop Summit on Facebook @CHCHHIPHOPSUMMIT
- Follow Christchurch Hip Hop Summit on Instagram @chchhiphopsummit03
Hip hop and YCD (Youth & Cultural Development)
YCD’s mission is to help young people reach their potential. YCD has long been a supporter of local hip-hop talent, supporting young musicians and dancers, as well as organizing many youth hip hop events.
Celebrate hip hop history in Ōtautahi
An important part of hip hop culture is knowing your history. As part of the celebrations of hip hop culture, we want you to add your own photos of hip hop culture in Ōtautahi via the Discovery Wall. Our discovery wall is a great repository of what goes on in our city.
Youth and Cultural Development Collection
Images from the 1990s and 2000s to celebrate Youth and Cultural Development at the time of the Hip Hop summit, held in December 2021.
So whether you are new to the scene and want to know more, or are an experienced artist, make the most of this opportunity to see what Christchurch hip hop has on offer.
Aotearoa Hip Hop
A Reason to Rhyme MaoriTV
Hip Hop arrived in Aotearoa at a time of political turmoil and was immediately embraced by Māori and Pacific youth. A Reason to Rhyme explores the relationship that our people have with Hip Hop as an alternative form of identity. Available on demand to views in New Zealand and Australia until 29 June 2023.
NZ Hip Hop Stand Up RNZ
NZ Hip Hop Stand Up is a video series about New Zealand hip hop. Featuring Scribe, Ladi6, Church & AP and more, each episode features a different track from Aotearoa hip hop's 30-year history.Starting in 1988 with ‘E Tū’ by Upper Hutt Posse and ending in 2019 with ‘Ready or Not’ by teen sensations Church & AP. Season 2 starts off in 1994 with ‘Hip Hop Holiday’ by Three the Hard Way and ends in 2018 with ‘Set it Off’ by JessB.
Aotearoa Hip Hop: The Music, The People, The History rova
11 episode podcast series, delivered in two seasons, that takes a dangerously deep dive into Aotearoa’s Hip Hop history. Hosted by Phil Bell O.N.Z.M. - AKA DJ Sir-Vere and written by Martyn Pepperell. Season one has six episodes and spans the years 1980 to 1996, beginning with DJ Tony 'Teepee' Pene's hidden narrative and finishing with Che Fu's solo career.
April K. Henderson, 'Hip hop', Te Ara - the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, http://www.TeAra.govt.nz/en/hip-hop (accessed 19 November 2021)
Hip Hop
- Find Hip-Hop in our collection