Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021: People and Place – our stories revealed.

October is our Christchurch Photo Hunt month, running Friday 1 October to Sunday 31 October. Winning entries will be announced on Monday 6 December.

This is our 13th annual Photo Hunt and we have had over 2500 photos submitted. Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on the Discovery Wall in Tūranga or on the website discoverywall.nz and at canterburystories.nz

This year’s theme is People and Place – our stories revealed.

Here in Ōtautahi-Christchurch and Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū-Banks Peninsula we have many stories, from Ngāi Tahu and other iwi, European settlers, Pasifika and people of many ethnic and cultural backgrounds who have made this place home. Share your photos and help us tell the diverse stories of Christchurch and its people.

This year we will have a special Antarctic category. This is in conjunction with Days of Ice. Submit any photos connected to the Antarctic, with the word Antarctic in the description, and you could a prize. Winning entries will be announced on the 6th December

You can bring in your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you or you can submit online or upload directly to the Discovery Wall.

Your photographs will be uploaded to the Discovery Wall where they can be viewed on the website, on the large wall at Tūranga or on the mobile Discovery Wall that will be at Papanui Library for the month of October.

Christchurch Heritage Festival is on 9 to 25 October 2021, bringing together a wide range of community events and activities.

