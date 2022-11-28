Podcast – Conscious gift giving

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Christmas is a time of celebration, whānau, joy – but it can also put pressure on us, including through financial pressures to buy food and presents. The celebration also puts pressure on the environment due to our consumerism and increased waste. In this show, we think about how we might alleviate some of that pressure – both on ourselves and the environment – by reframing our culture of gift giving and being very conscious in what and how we give.
Guests: Helen Townsend (EcoSplat), Emma Conyngham (Waste Free Celebrations) and Sarah Kelleher (Trade Aid)

Part I: Intros; increased waste at Christmas time
Part II: Sustainability in the toy industry; ideas for toy gifts that are more sustainable (games, things that can be played with the whole family, things that get kids outdoors, things that can be used in many ways, dressups, activities)
Part III: Environmentally and socially conscious gift giving
Part IV: Gifts which aren’t a physical item e.g. donations, experiences, sponsorships

 

Transcript - Conscious gift giving

