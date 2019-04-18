Let's show off the unique and plentiful biodiversity of Christchurch by taking part in the global City Nature Challenge - it is on from Friday 26 April to Monday 29 April. The goal is to record every species living in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula. From birds and insects, to plants and fungi, the aim is to record all the nature you can find.

Anyone can get involved. Just follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Grab your smart phone with the free iNaturalist app installed (Android or iPhone) , or grab your camera

Step 2: Find some nature - a species of anything, whether you know it or not, from our hilltops to gardens to beaches.

Step 3: Take a picture.

Step 4: Share your findings on the iNaturalist app (Android or iPhone) or upload them to the iNaturalist NZ website.

For more details, including dates and times of field trips that anyone can sign up for, visit the City Nature Challenge Christchurch.

Download the City Nature Challenge Christchurch poster [309KB PDF]

Sustainable Living Series at Papanui Library - Saturday 27 April to Thursday 2 May 2019

Interested in the environment and sustainability? Papanui Library is hosting free activities, demonstrations, information and interactive sessions all week.

Great Stash Swap at Papanui Library - Saturday 27 April 11am to 2pm

Bring along your unwanted fabric, haberdashery, buttons, wool, lace, trims, paints, brushes, zips, needles, card, stamps, in fact any old crafting supplies. Then choose what you want to take away. No cash involved!

Find out more in the events calendar.

Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Tiny House Building and Living - Sunday 28 April 11am to 12pm

Presented by Vanessa Luke: Following the 2011 earthquakes, Vanessa and Ollie's 1880s brick cottage had to be rebuilt. After hearing how much their planned new house would cost, they decided to take matters into their own hands and, despite no previous building experience, built their own tiny house. They will share what they have learnt along the way. This includes the process of building a tiny house, the benefits, costs and regulations to watch out for.

Find out more in the events calendar.

Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Garden Life Up Close - Monday 29 April 3.30pm to 5pm

Presented by Rob Cruickshank: Come along to this interactive session and learn more about the beneficial worms, insects, and other small creatures living in your garden.. We will have a microscope set up, so feel free to bring in things from your own garden to take a closer look. Rob also has a productive worm farm and is happy to discuss its success.

Find out more in the events calendar.

Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Community Energy Action Trust - Tuesday 30 April 4pm to 6pm

Presented by Michael Begg. Come along and find out all the ways CEA can help you save on energy costs, get free advice, and see samples of available products. CEA provide practical, sustainable, energy efficient solutions.They operate the Curtain Bank and provide information on heating, insulation, damp and draft proofing. Some Government subsidies may be available to help you insulate your home.

Find out more in the events calendar.

Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Upcycling Craft - Wednesday 1 May 3.30pm to 5.30pm

Make useful household items out of recycled tins and glass jars, or make a reusable shopping bag out of an old t-shirt. All materials provided. Suitable for ages 8 and up

Find out more in the events calendar.

Subscribe to the Facebook event.

Love Your Rubbish interactive session - Thursday 2 May 3.30pm to 5pm

Presented by Rebekah Ayrey. Test your knowledge of recycling and rubbish with our fun quiz, which will help you to quickly and correctly sort your own at home. Learn about everyday foods and their environmental footprint.