Cluster of angels in Ballantynes Christmas window: Picturing Canterbury

by
Cluster of angels in Ballantynes Christmas window by Donna Robertson. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-Kete-14771.

Ballantynes Christmas window display. 29 November 2011.

Contributor's note: Ballantynes Christmas window has long been a highlight of Christmas in Christchurch. The 2011 window in the season following the 22 February earthquake, had special poignancy.

