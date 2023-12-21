Cluster of angels in Ballantynes Christmas window: Picturing Canterbury

Ballantynes Christmas window display. 29 November 2011.

Contributor's note: Ballantynes Christmas window has long been a highlight of Christmas in Christchurch. The 2011 window in the season following the 22 February earthquake, had special poignancy.

