Colditz and the Cold War; Spies and Espionage: Ben Macintyre: Wednesday 1 March 6.30pm, WORD Christchurch

The first WORD Christchurch event of 2023 is on its way. The speaker is Ben Macintyre whose latest book is about Colditz. It's on at Christ's College - which is apt as one of it's famed alumni is Charles Upham - who was a prisoner in Colditz.

Spies and Espionage: Ben Macintyre live - Wednesday 1 March 6.30pm

Master of the cold war spy thriller John le Carré called Macintyre’s pageturner The Spy and the Traitor “the best true spy story I have ever read.” With his elegant knack for bringing together meticulously researched historical detail with rollicking adventure stories and compelling characters, Macintyre’s books explore deceit, subterfuge, espionage and spycraft, and have been adapted for film and television including the Colin Firth drama Operation Mincemeat. The engrossing star-studded adaptation A Spy Among Friends starring Guy Pearce recently wowed audiences, and SAS Rogue Heroes has been adapted by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight. “This is rock star history!” declared renowned historian Antony Beevor in his review for the Guardian.

Macintyre’s latest book Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle is the inside story that takes the reader inside the foreboding German gothic castle Colditz, the WWII prisoner of war camp infamous for many daring escape attempts. This detailed account of the prisoners who lived alongside their jailers is a thrilling tale of cat-and-mouse.

Have a listen to Ben on RNZ Nine to Noon talking about Colditz.

Books will be available to purchase on the night thanks to UBS.

Presented by WORD Christchurch in association with Verb Wellington and Penguin Random House New Zealand.

Ben Macintyre

