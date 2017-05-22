David Downes – The Rusted Wheel of Things – free online New Zealand music

David Downes - The Rusted Wheel of Things uses a beautiful and moving poem by A. E. Houseman about birth, death and regeneration as its central theme.

David says: "My album The Rusted Wheel of Things has been described as 'haunting', 'passionate' and 'compelling', but if the music were to be analysed, you would find that none of the individual elements that support the whole have any of those qualities. There is certainly nothing haunting or passionate about a vacuum cleaner connected to a piece of corrugated tubing!"

