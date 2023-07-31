Discover Canterbury: Can you help us?

Can you help us to identify any of the students or teachers pictured above? They attended Akaroa Area School in 1988, in Rooms 1 & 2, but unfortunately we do not know the names of anyone featured. We would love to be able to put names to these faces, and we need your assistance to do so! If you see a familiar face, head over to the original image and comment to let us know!

This image came to Canterbury Stories as part of the Jan Shuttleworth collection, consisting of a variety of material from around the Banks Peninsula region.

Do you have any Canterbury school photographs? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection!

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.
