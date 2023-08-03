Dog carrying a newspaper: Picturing Canterbury

Dog carrying a newspaper. In Copyright. AM-RF7-frame7.

H. A. McPhail's dog Roc carrying a newspaper in his mouth. McPhail is visible in background. 1950. From the Donald J. McKay collection contributed by Akaroa Museum. 

Share your memories of life on Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of life on Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

Similar Posts For You

Okains Bay Hockey Team: Picturing Canterbury

Ice skating: Picturing Canterbury

Tusaykeser ceremony. In copyright. CCL-KaZh-KID7. Tusaykeser ceremony. In copyright. CCL-KaZh-KID7.

Tusaykeser ceremony: Picturing Canterbury

More by simonccl

Okains Bay Hockey Team: Picturing Canterbury

Ice skating: Picturing Canterbury

Matariki lighting at Avebury House: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Three top picks: WORD Christchurch Festival 2023

QUIZ: Canterbury's 19th century settlers

Discover Canterbury: Can you help us?