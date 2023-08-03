Dog carrying a newspaper: Picturing Canterbury

H. A. McPhail's dog Roc carrying a newspaper in his mouth. McPhail is visible in background. 1950. From the Donald J. McKay collection contributed by Akaroa Museum.

Share your memories of life on Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of life on Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos