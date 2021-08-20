Exercising the brain at Level Four

Here we are at Level Four again, doing our level best (sorry!) to keep our loved ones and communities safe. The library is a great place to turn right now for time out and relaxation, entertainment, and also tools to help you get though this.

Our eResources are comprehensive and wide-ranging and extend far beyond our great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. This morning I was exploring LinkedIn Learning (formerly lynda.com), a fantastic storehouse of online courses that offer you the opportunity to learn all sorts of things, from job skills to playing the mandolin. (And hey, need to learn how to use Zoom in a hurry? LinkedIn Learning has you covered.) Your library card gives you free access to this treasure trove - head to our membership page if you don't have a library card yet (yep, you can join up with us online right now!).

One course that drew me in and struck me as being particularly relevant at the moment was 'Developing a Critical Thinking Mindset'. This one hour presentation is aimed at managers and leaders but right now, when many of us a grappling with how to tackle misinformation and how it's affecting our loved ones and communities, it offers some excellent perspective and mental tools. I thoroughly recommend a listen.

So our doors may be shut, but we’re still here and we still have a lot to offer. I’m off to polish up those mandolin skills…

