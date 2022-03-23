Five letter words are so much more now than four letters, yes I Wordle (although Wordle isn't a word according to the Oxford English Dictionary). Yes I have used it as a verb, and it is probably a noun (or maybe both). I guess we will have to wait and see if wordle is added to the dictionary. I am not sure if there are rules with Wordle, but I am pretty sure using the dictionary is frowned upon.

Some of my favourite 5 letter words:

craic, n: Fun, amusement; entertaining company or conversation.

gyaff, n: Idle chat, gossip. Also: an instance of this; a chat; a piece of gossip.

frock, n: The outer garment, for indoor wear, of women and children, consisting of a bodice and skirt; a gown, dress. (this is one of many meanings, I personally use "frock" instead of "dress" -e.g. "She wore a beautiful floral sunfrock")

oxter, n: The armpit; (also more generally) the underside of the upper arm; the fold of the arm when bent against the body. Also: the armhole of a coat, jacket, etc.

schmo, n: An idiot, a fool, a loser. Also in weakened use: an average or ordinary person. " I'm just an ordinary schmo trying to make a living.

If you want to explore the dictionary further, there are many words you could add to your vocabulary. Here some more of my favourite words.

libraryize, v. (transitive) to place in a library.

squiffy, adj. 1. Intoxicated; drunk. 2. Askew, skew-whiff.

schnozz, n. The nose

Don't want get squiffy, put on my best frock and follow your schnozz to they library and libraryize yourself, have a gyaff or the craic with your friends.

Sign yourself up to Word of the Day and get a word with definition in your inbox, a great way to improve your vocabulary with the Oxford English Dictionary.