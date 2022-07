Quiz: Parks and gardens In the heart of winter we start thinking about spring and how lucky we are to be “the garden city”. Try this month’s quiz on local parks and gardens.

In 1998 Lancaster Park officially changed its name to: AMI Stadium Jade Stadium Crusaders Stadium Christchurch Stadium

Which of the following prominent statues is located within the Botanic Gardens? William Sefton Moorhouse William Rolleston James Fitzgerald John Robert Godley

In what year was Ōtautahi Christchurch first referred to as “the Garden City”? 1850 1886 1906 1966

When did the Curators House in the Botanic Gardens stop being the official residence of the Curator? 1952 1983 1999 2011

Settlers Corner, where some early European settlers to Ōtautahi Christchurch built their huts, is now part of which central city park? Hagley Park Victoria Square Latimer Square Rauora Park

Which of the following Ōtautahi Christchurch parks was NOT named after a person? Tulett Park, Casebrook Nunweek Park, Harewood Simeon Park, Barrington Te Kahu Park, Wigram

Some areas of Hagley Park were once used for cows to graze. Later when plants and trees were planted in these areas cattle were removed to protect the vegetation. Some Christchurch citizens opposed the removal of the cattle because: it could cause them great distress this could cause the price of milk to increase the cows had become a popular sight-seeing attraction It was felt that the threat to vegetation was greatly exaggerated

The oldest surviving tree in the Botanic Gardens was planted on which date? 9 July 1863 8 August 1888 1 January 1900 25 April 1918

On 30 September 2020 The Press reported on the theft of a rare, valuable indoor plant from the Botanic Gardens. Which plant was it? Variegated monstera Variegated Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma Snake plant Maidenhair fern

In which Ōtautahi Christchurch park, was a garden designed for the blind opened in 1964? Abberley Park Mona Vale Woodham Park Hagley Park

