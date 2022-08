What’s in a name? The annual Family History Expo held at Tūranga is just one way to engage in finding out about your family. Black sheep, heroes, skeletons in the closet and cherished memories can be found in most families – take this quiz to test your knowledge of some of our more well-known New Zealand and local families.

Quiz: Family connections What was the name of the pioneering Canterbury family who settled at Riccarton, and whose descendants include notable rugby players and artists? Deans Rhodes Selwyn Brougham

Sporting siblings Valerie, Lisa and Steven Adams were born in which New Zealand town? Napier Gore New Plymouth Rotorua

Malo Ioane Luafutu is the real name of which musician from Ōtautahi Christchurch? Che Fu Scribe Teeks Prince Tui Teka

What is the family name of Ōtautahi musical siblings Bic, Boh and Pearl? Runga Deans Smith Westenra

The Avenues bordering central Ōtautahi Christchurch are named after famous Ōtautahi people. What are the names of the 4 Avenues? Fitzgerald, Bealey, Moorhouse and Deans Bealey, Wakefield, Moorhouse, and Deans Bealey, Sefton, Wakefield and Rutherford Fitzgerald, Sefton, Wakefield and Deans

Which of these families is famous for cricket in Ōtautahi and Aotearoa New Zealand? Hadlee Hamilton Mauger Topp

Whakapapa is the ancestral link which binds all Ngāi Tahu whānau. Ngāi Tahu means “people of Tahu” and all registered tribal members can trace their ancestry back to the tribe’s founder. What is his name? Maru Kaitātea Dr Graham Kitson Tipene O’Regan Tahu Pōtiki

Outrageous Fortune (television series) ran for 6 seasons and 107 episodes. What ficticious family in West Auckland did the show follow? The Smith Family The Jones Family The West Family The South Family

Which of these family names is not amongst the early French settlers in Akaroa? Libeau LeLievre Walter Smith

Thomasin McKenzie, whose mother (Miranda Harcourt) and grandmother (Dame Kate Harcourt) are also actresses, took the lead role in which 2021 Edgar Wright film? Shaun of the Dead Paul Baby Driver Last Night in Soho

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Find more