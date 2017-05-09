Grant Cooper & Concord Brass: Points in a Changing Circle – Brass Music by New Zealand Composers – free online New Zealand music

On a disc with the somewhat enigmatic title, Points in a Changing Circle, American-based New Zealander Grant Cooper and his group Concord Brass perform a group of works for acoustic and electronic instruments.
Lilburn's Quartet for Brass Instruments is the first track in a disc that has some rewarding listening. Points in a Changing Circle features:
- Quartet for Brass Instruments by Douglas Lilburn
- Triptych for trumpet and electronic sounds by John Elmsly
- Sonata a 5 for Brass Quintet by John Rimmer
- Seaswell for trumpet and electronic sounds by John Rimmer
- Echo for trumpet with tape loop by Ross Harris
- Gestauqua for Brass Quintet and electronic tape by John Elmsly
This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.
- More posts on New Zealand music in Naxos
- Posts about New Zealand music
- Our NZ music page
- New Zealand Music Month events
- NZ Music Month — official site