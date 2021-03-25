Halfway house for Tongan migrants: Picturing Canterbury

Reverend Sofilisi Taumalolo (left) and his wife, Hina, with Andy McFarland the first southern regional manager of the Pacific Division of the Iwi Transition Agency outside the Tongan halfway house at 23 Crohane Place, Spreydon. The house assisted Tongans arriving in the city to adjust to life in New Zealand. 24 March 1990.

Do you have any photographs of the Tongan community in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information