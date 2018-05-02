Inter Library Robotics Competition

The atmosphere was tense.
The clock ticked down.
Sumner fought hard.
South fought back.
South 1st, South 2nd, Sumner 3rd
Next competition will see Fendalton up against South. Watch this space.
Robotics
Robotics is a six week after school programme for boys and girls Year 4 to 8. Students will learn how to programme an mBot to complete a set of challenges.
- Browse our RoboClub sessions at South Learning Centre (full)
- Browse Robotics sessions at Fendalton and Papanui Libraries (spaces available - six week course starts next week. Please phone 03 941 5140 to make a booking)