Knitting for fun and with love – Celebrate Knit in Public Day Saturday 11 June 2022

Do you enjoy knitting? Would you like to meet other knitters? Come and join us to celebrate Knit in Public Day.
Each year, we hold an event to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day. This year's event will be on Saturday 11 June. Our Knit in Public Day events gives you an opportunity to showcase your knitting project, learn how to knit, meet other knitters, and enjoy some knitting-related crafts. The following libraries will have public knitting events on the day.
- All day | Linwood Library
- All day | Lyttelton Library
- All day | New Brighton Library
- All day |Papanui Library
- All day | Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre
- All day | Upper Riccarton Library
- 10.00am-1.00pm | Redwood Library
- 10.00am-1.00pm | Tūranga
Knitting Resources at the Library
No matter whether you are a beginner or an expert of knitting, you will find guidelines and patterns among knitting resources in multiple formats at the library. Some of them will inspire children. If you don't know which one to start with you might find something suitable in the catalogue:
- Knitting Pattern Books
- Knitting Pattern Magazines
- Knitting Pattern eBooks
- Knitting Pattern eMagazines
- Children's knitting books
More knitting and crafting
- Our knitting page
- Knit in Public Day in previous years
- Knit n' Yarn groups at libraries: There are 11 libraries hosting a knitting group whose members meet regularly.
- The Great Stash Swap: From July to September, New Brighton Library, South Library, Upper Riccarton Library and Tūranga will hold an event of the Great Stash Swap at different times. You can bring along unwanted crafting supplies including knitting ones to swap with others.