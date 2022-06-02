Knitting for fun and with love – Celebrate Knit in Public Day Saturday 11 June 2022

Do you enjoy knitting? Would you like to meet other knitters? Come and join us to celebrate Knit in Public Day.

Each year, we hold an event to celebrate World Wide Knit in Public Day. This year's event will be on Saturday 11 June. Our Knit in Public Day events gives you an opportunity to showcase your knitting project, learn how to knit, meet other knitters, and enjoy some knitting-related crafts. The following libraries will have public knitting events on the day.

Knitting Resources at the Library

No matter whether you are a beginner or an expert of knitting, you will find guidelines and patterns among knitting resources in multiple formats at the library. Some of them will inspire children. If you don't know which one to start with you might find something suitable in the catalogue:

More knitting and crafting