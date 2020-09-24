Mowing the lawns: Picturing Canterbury

Contributor's note: My sister and a neighbourhood friend rather well-dressed for mowing. The house was only a year old at the time, and our father had put his heart and soul into producing a wonderful lawn - even driving the heavy Morris Oxford up and down to compact the ground. His efforts paid off and gave us many happy years of barefoot summer fun. 12 September 1961.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2020

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts Photo Hunt to engage the Christchurch community in heritage and gather photographs from across the community, along with the unique stories of their creators. This year marks the 12th Photo Hunt and is running from Friday 18 September to Sunday 8 November.

The theme for Photo Hunt this year is Encounter Our Stories, which is part of the Heritage Festival theme of Encounter our Stories – Arts, culture and identity. Share your photographs and contribute to the history of Christchurch, through the eyes of local people.

In addition to Photo Hunt, this year an exhibition titled From Paper to Pixel will showcase the Christchurch City Libraries digital heritage collection, including Photo Hunt, at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga from Friday 18 September – Sunday 1 November 2020.