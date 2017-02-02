New titles on Access Video

Do you find that appealing offerings on TV are rather meagre these days? If so, why not check out Access Video?

Access Video is one of our many eResources. It gives you access to thousands of streaming world-class documentaries, award-winning educational films, and helpful instructional videos on every known subject. The videos can be watched as a whole or just in segments. Some titles even have transcripts so you can read along if your hearing is impaired.

The library has recently added over 100 new titles to this collection. Although most are about some aspect of American life, there are many of interest to those of us Down Under.

They include a group about dance theatre, mainly set in New York, e.g.:

There are also many on important social issues, such as

Loose Change, which challenges the official record of September 11, 2001

Trump: What's the Deal? which investigates the reality behind this most public of figures

Chernobyl's Café: Chernobyl is emerging as a popular tourist destination, with local industry on the rise

My Jihad, a film about the growing number of young Muslims from all over Europe who are leaving their home towns to fight for ISIS

Football Hell, where it is alleged that 4,000 workers will die in Qatar to put on the 2022 Football World Cup

Allow Me to Die, which follows the stories of two Belgians considering assisted suicide, exploring the moral difficulties behind the most liberal euthanasia laws in the world

Abortion: Ancient and Modern, which explores the ethical, legal and religious dimensions of the abortion debate

Reflections on Media Ethics, which includes in-depth discussions with renowned filmmakers, journalists and academics, and interviews with Noam Chomsky, Albert Maysles, George Stoney, Amy Goodman, Jon Alpert and Mary Warnock.

And for the Shakespeare fans or newbies, there is The Tempest (S1), presenting the Bard's work as an animated masterpiece.

Access Video

So instead of shaking your head in dismay at what's on the box, try out Access Video - all you need to access it is your library card number and PIN/password.

