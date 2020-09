During Te wiki o te reo Māori we will be sharing a Māori phrase a day along with suggested activities or challenges inspired by each phrase.

E oho

Wake up

Hei mahi – things to do



Which of the things listed below do you do when you wake up?

Brush teeth

Eat breakfast

Brush hair

Wash your face

Feed pets

Make bed

Get dressed

Sing in the shower

Try using “E oho” to say “Wake up” with your tamariki, teddy bears or pets this week for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

