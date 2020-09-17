Ngā Whāinga: Challenges for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2020 – Manu

During Te wiki o te reo Māori we will be sharing a Māori phrase a day along with suggested activities or challenges inspired by each phrase.

Mā te huruhuru, ka rere te manu.

Adorn the bird with feathers so it can fly.

Quite often this whakataukī, or saying, is used in relation to education and the development of children. When we say "Mā te huruhuru, ka rere te manu" we acknowledge that without the tools needed to fly the bird cannot take off. Without certain things we cannot fly and realise our potential.

Huruhuru – Feathers

Rere – Fly

Manu – Bird

Hei mahi – things to do



What are some of the tools that can be used to help others fulfill their potential that we have at the library?

What are some of the feathers you need to fly? Make a list.

