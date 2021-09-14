Ngā Whāinga – Challenges for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 – Be kind

This year for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, the Māori Services team shares some whakataukī and ideas around keeping well.

Kia mākoha, Kia manaaki, Kia atawhai Be considerate, be caring, be kind.

Caring for your visitors is an important custom for Māori, so much so the Kāi Tahu people of Moeraki in North Otago have a whakataukī / saying that remind them of this practice. ‘Whākana i ō manuhiri ki tō kāika / kāinga’ – focus on your visitors to your home, meaning observe your guests and tend to their needs before they ask.

This can also be extended to our own whānau/family and even your pets. Think of ways you can do to take care of your family, your pets and even your home. Are there extra things you can do to help them?

Hei mahi – things to do



Make a list with your whānau/family of things you all can do to look out for one another

Help with chores

Ensure you take good care of your pets

Think of a situation where you can use ‘whākana i ō manuhiri ki tō kāika.’

