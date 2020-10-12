Niue Language Week Craft – Kahoa

Fakaalofa lahi atu! Niue Language Week - Faahi tapu he vagahau Niue is on from Sunday 18 October to Saturday 24 October 2020.

Here is a Niue Language Week Craft from Tiresa:

Kahoa

Kahoa is a traditional piece of Niuean culture worn by both males and females during traditional cultural performances. Here is how to make your own Kahoa.

What you need to make a Kahoa

Ribbon

Greenery

Head band material

sticky tape

Scissors

Woven hat

Take the ribbon and cut roughly 1 metre of ribbon and tie to the headband. Then take the greenery and place onto headband. Use the string to wrap around headband. Pull string tight to hold the Kahoa in place.

Repeat this step of greenery and tying together until the headband is finished.

Place the Kahoa on top of the woven hat.

You’re all finished yay! Turn to someone and say Fakalofalahi atu – Hello in Niuean.



Download the Kahoa craft activity [798KB PDF]

Tiresa, Librarian - Pasifika

Tuakiri,Tūranga