Nowruz display at Tūranga: Picturing Canterbury

Nowruz (Iranian New Year) display by Canterbury Kia Ora Academy at Tūranga. March 2022.

Share your memories of Nowruz at Tūranga. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of Nowruz celebrations in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Nowruz events at Tūranga in 2023:

Nowruz exhibition - an Exhibition of Iranian culture, landscape and food, on until 26 March

Celebrate Nowruz with us - A showcase of Persian culture through performances, beautiful displays, children's craft and cultural storytelling, 2pm to 4pm Saturday 25 March.

Explore local images and share your photos