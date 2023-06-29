Petrol station, Linwood: Picturing Canterbury

Petrol station, Linwood. No known copyright. CCC-PetrolStations-PH-7-10.
A small petrol station set back from the road, with a covered forecourt, two pumps, and some small signs for Plume Motor Spirit and Mobiloil. Behind the station is a residential street with weatherboard houses. May 1928.
 

The City Engineer’s report describes F Penberthy’s petrol station on the corner of Cashel Street and Linwood Avenue as a timber and poilite building with gable and hip iron roof. 

