Petrol station, Linwood: Picturing Canterbury

A small petrol station set back from the road, with a covered forecourt, two pumps, and some small signs for Plume Motor Spirit and Mobiloil. Behind the station is a residential street with weatherboard houses. May 1928.
The City Engineer’s report describes F Penberthy’s petrol station on the corner of Cashel Street and Linwood Avenue as a timber and poilite building with gable and hip iron roof.
