Piano Preludes by Anthony Ritchie – free online New Zealand music

Piano Preludes are an ancient musical form, dating back to the Baroque period and Anthony Ritchie's feature Sharon Joy Vogan on piano.

Anthony Ritchie was born in 1960 and educated in Christchurch. He completed a Ph.D. on the music of Bartok, and studied composition with Attila Bozay at the Liszt Academy. Recently he has turned his attention to opera, completing "Quartet" for the 2004 International Festival of the Arts, and The God Boy, for Opera Otago (2004). Ritchie said:

I spent many teenage hours learning pieces from Chopin's 24 Preludes, Debussy's two books of preludes, and Shostakovich's 24 Preludes and Fugues. So when I set about composing a large work for piano I thought of these role models before me. I decided to write my own set of 24 preludes and make a small mark of respect to these great composers, with dedications to them in No.2 (Chopin), No.13 (Debussy), No.16 (Shostakovich) and No.17 (Bach).

